JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) released preliminary reports Wednesday which said more than 197,000 deer were harvested during the November portion of firearms deer season.
The reports show 197,724 deer were harvested.
Of those deer, 102,633 were antlered bucks, 16,929 were button bucks and 78,162 were does.
The report also shows the top harvest counties were Franklin County with 4,175 deer harvested, Texas County with 3,607 and Callaway County with 3,416.
This compares to the more than 188,000 thousand deer harvested during last year's November portion of firearms deer season.
MDC cervid program supervisor Jason Isabelle said the cold weather could have increased deer movements, making the harvest numbers higher than last year.
“To have sustained temperatures that were well below average for nearly the entire season portion was quite remarkable," Isabelle said.
MDC also said there was only one non-fatal firearms incident which was self-inflicted in Bollinger County this season.
Missouri’s archery deer and turkey season resumes Nov. 23 through Jan. 15, 2023.