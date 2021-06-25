BOONE COUNTY - Boone Electric Cooperative is reporting over 1,800 residents are currently without power, while Columbia Water and Light is reporting over 1,000 residents are without power.

A Boone Electric outage map shows 30 different outage areas, as of 8 p.m. Friday.

Boone Electric says there is an outage at one of their substations. 

There have also been multiple reports of power lines down in the county, which has closed down roadways. The following locations are closed:

  • South Bethel Church Road and East Old Plank Road
  • East Richland Road at St. Charles Road

Boone Electric says if you live in the area of Bethel Church and Old Plank Road, "please plan for hours without power" as crews are finding a safe time to work on the lines.

A look at the Boone Electric outage map can be found here. The Columbia Water and Light outage map can be found here. 

Boone Electric customers can report an outage by calling 573-449-4181 or by using the SmartHub app. Columbia Water & Light customers can report an outage by calling 573-875-2555.