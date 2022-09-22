COLUMBIA - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Thursday it is awarding $2.2 million to the Chariton Valley Telephone Corporation to help residents in Monroe and Randolph counties receive high-speed internet.
The corporation is receiving the funding to deploy a "fiber-to-the-premises network."
This new network will help connect 694 people, eight businesses and 94 farms to the high-speed internet in the two counties, according to a news release.
The telephone corporation will be able to provide affordable internet by participating in the FCC's Affordable Connectivity and Lifeline programs.
This is part of the USDA's project to provide high-speed internet access to rural communities across Missouri.
The USDA is also awarding over $14 million to rural residents and businesses in the state. The funding comes from the Biden Administration's effort to provide high-speed internet to all.
USDA's Rural Development Missouri State Director Kyle Wilkens said this funding will help strengthen rural communities and access new markets.
“President Biden has committed to provide high-speed internet in rural communities to ensure the nation’s economy continues to grow, from the rural areas all the way to the cities,” Wilkens said.
The USDA is making investments through the ReConnect Program and announced $858 million nationwide back in July.