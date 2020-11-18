BOONE COUNTY-- UPDATE 4:15 p.m.: All power has been restored in the affected areas.
Over 4,600 Boone County residents are without power, according to the Boone Electric Cooperative outage map.
Boone Electric Cooperative told KOMU 8 News that the two substations are currently without power.
Boone Electric Cooperative is one of eight distribution cooperatives who receives power from Jefferson City's Central Electric Power Cooperative.
Both cooperatives are working at the scene of the substation.
Around 2:20 p.m., the company learned a bulldozer and a tree took out of the transmission lines.
Expected restoration time should be about 30 minutes, according to the spokesperson.
According to the website, the zip codes affected are 65202, 65201 and 65255.
The outage history map shows most calls came in around 1 p.m. Wednesday.