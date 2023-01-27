RANDOLPH COUNTY - A multi-year investigation evolved into three arrests last week when the North Missouri Drug Task Force executed search warrants in the Higbee area.
Cap. Chris Brown, director of the task force, said in a press release the search warrants resulted in the seizure of over 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 22 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, six Diazepam pills, and five Alprazolam pills, all of which are controlled substances.
Brown said the task force also found $10,715 of US currency, multiple firearms, and multiple vehicles used during narcotic related offenses. Approximately 3 pounds of marijuana was also seized.
Because of the investigation, Rodney Lee Sager, 62, was arrested and charged with second-degree trafficking drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm. Mary Bonuchi and Christopher Berney were also arrested and their charges are pending, Brown said.
The North Missouri Drug Task Force, as a part of this investigation thanked the Drug Enforcement Administration, Moberly Police Department, Linn County Sheriff Department and K9 Nitro, Randolph County Sheriff Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Randolph County Prosecutors Attorney Office for their assistance and cooperation.