Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR SOUTHWESTERN AUDRAIN, BOONE AND NORTHWESTERN CALLAWAY COUNTIES... At 1115 PM CDT, Local law enforcement is reporting that Business 54 is closed on the east side of Mexico and numerous county roads are closed in the warned area because of the heavy rain that has fallen tonight. Additional thunderstorms are expected to move into the area tonight which may produce another 1 to 2 inches of rain. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. This includes the following State Parks... Rock Bridge State Park, Finger Lakes State Park and Jewell Cemetery Historic Site. This includes the following highways... Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 115 and 148. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri... Hinkson Creek at Columbia. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Hinkson Creek at Columbia. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 4:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 15.1 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. This approaches the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:00 PM CDT Friday was 23.3 feet. * Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this afternoon to 10.2 feet and then begin rising late this evening. It will then rise again to 14.3 feet late tonight. It will fall to 8.3 feet and then begin rising tomorrow evening then rise again. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Right bank 50 feet downstream of the old Providence Road bridge begins to flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.2 feet on 07/30/1989. && Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Hinkson Creek Columbia 15.0 15.1 Fri 4 pm 7.5 MSG MSG MSG MSG &&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri... Missouri River near Chamois. Missouri River at Washington. Missouri River at St. Charles. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri... Missouri River at Jefferson City. Missouri River at Hermann. Osage River near Mari-Osa Campground. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Jefferson City. * From late tonight to Thursday evening. * At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 19.6 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to 29.5 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall to 29.0 feet and begin rising again early Monday morning. It will rise to 30.0 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, The Tebbetts East Levee south and east of Tebbetts and the Cole Junction levee just northwest of Jefferson City are overtopped near this height. Also...the Prison Farm and Hartsburg Section 3 levees are overtopped near this height. Washington Park along Wears Creek begins flooding. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 30.0 feet on 10/07/1998. && Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Missouri River Jefferson Cit 23.0 19.6 Fri 7 pm 29.0 29.1 29.8 28.0 21.8 &&

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * portions of Illinois and Missouri...including the following counties...in Illinois...Adams IL...Brown IL...Calhoun IL... Greene IL...Jersey IL...Macoupin IL...Madison IL...Montgomery IL and Pike IL. In Missouri...Audrain MO...Boone MO...Callaway MO...Cole MO...Franklin MO...Gasconade MO...Knox MO...Lewis MO...Lincoln MO...Marion MO...Moniteau MO...Monroe MO... Montgomery MO...Osage MO...Pike MO...Ralls MO...Saint Charles MO...Saint Louis City MO...Saint Louis MO...Shelby MO and Warren MO. * through Sunday morning * Additional thunderstorms containing heavy rainfall are expected through Sunday morning. Flash flooding will be possible as storms producing heavy rainfall move repeatedly over the same location. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low- water crossings may be flooded. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&