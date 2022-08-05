COLUMBIA - Crews from Columbia Water & Light are working to address a series of outages in southwest Columbia Friday.
We have multiple customers without power in southwest Columbia. Crews are responding.— Columbia Water&Light (@CoMoWaterLight) August 5, 2022
If you are without power, please call 573.875.2555
Over 1,600 customers reported being affected by a power outage in Columbia, as of approximately 12:30 p.m.
A viewer email sent to KOMU noted that the Highlands neighborhood in southwest Columbia had multiple homes without power around 12:30 p.m.
A representative from Columbia Water & Light said that about half of the customers affected had power restored by 1:40 p.m. Crews were also working to remove a tree from a power line and that the remaining customers without power would have power restored soon after.