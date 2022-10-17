COLUMBIA — Monday saw the launch of over-the-counter hearing aids onto store shelves. The change, which originated in a 2017 law, takes aim at affordability and access.
Allen Tobin uses hearing aids that were fitted by an audiologist and provided for free through the Special Olympics Healthy Athletes program.
Out of pocket, they could have cost $8,000, but over-the-counter options could be as low as a couple hundred dollars.
"Hearing aids, no matter who it is, are life changing," Tobin said.
But the new federal rule, which was approved in August, bypasses some of the checks and measures taken by Special Olympics and its health professionals.
"While I understand the desire to make hearing aids more affordable to the consumer, it is unfortunate that the FDA has chosen the path to commoditize hearing aids through online and over-the-counter distribution channels, rather than treating hearing loss as a medical issue deserving of professional care," said Nathan Northup of the Columbia Hearing Center.
"I feel this commoditization path may deceive those with hearing loss into thinking they are receiving effective care, thus cheating them out of the treatment they require," he said.
Most over-the-counter options will be marketed to those with mild to moderate hearing loss. Those with significant hearing loss are still advised to seek an audiologist or health professional.
Special Olympics continues to serve its community of athletes by providing top quality hearing aids.
While he is not in need of the over-the-counter options, Tobin relates to the many of Americans who are estimated to have minimized their hearing needs.
"A lot of people got tired of hearing me say, 'What? Huh? I can't hear you. Can you speak up? Louder and pronounciate?'" he said.
Northup also said his industry is concerned misuse of over-the-counting hearing aids could cause hearing loss on its own.