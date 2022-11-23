BOONE COUNTY - Overheated brakes led to a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 70 Tuesday afternoon, the Boone County Fire Protection District reported Wednesday.
The fire shut down the eastbound lanes of I-70 through Boone County for nearly 3.5 hours. No one was injured.
The trailer was full of pears, according to Assistant Fire Chief Gale Blomenkamp.
BCFPD crews were called to the 133 mile marker around 1:40 p.m. Blomenkamp said when they arrived, the trailer was about 50% involved. Crews extinguished the fire and I-70 Towing cleaned up the debris and cargo.
We will provide an update when the eastbound lanes are open. pic.twitter.com/CqYNzbQafu— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) November 22, 2022
Columbia Fire crews were also called to the scene to help with two small grass fires as a result of the tractor fire. The westbound lanes were closed for about 15 minutes as the fire drifted north.
Both eastbound lanes reopened just before 5 p.m.
There was no damage to the tractor, as the driver was able to disconnect it from the trailer.