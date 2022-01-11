COLUMBIA − A residential fire in Columbia left the home with $6,000 worth of damage early Tuesday morning.
According to a news release from the Columbia Fire Department, crews were dispatched to 1501 Stone Street around 3:20 a.m.
The first unit that arrived reported smoke coming from the eaves at the back of the home. A preconnected hose was deployed and crews were able to get the fire under control.
Five occupants and two dogs exited the home safely and no injuries were reported.
CFD Assistant Fire Marshal Walter Goodman said the fire is under investigation but appears electrical in nature.
The news release said there was severe damage to several of the ceiling joists and most of the insulation was removed above one bedroom.
The home does not have any power at this time, and the occupants are staying at another location, the release said.