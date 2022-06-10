ROCHEPORT – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will close one lane of westbound Interstate 70 overnight next week near the Rocheport Bridge in order to install concrete barriers in the median.
The closures will be in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night, starting Monday, June 13. The barrier installation is expected to be complete by Friday, June 17.
MoDOT says the median will replace the guard cable in the median to provide more safety for drivers and workers in that area. In the coming weeks, crews will begin more work along the median and roadway. That work will also require nightly lane closures.
More details and updates on the Rocheport Bridge project can be found online.
Motorists are advised to use extra caution through work zones, obey traffic signs, and avoid any distractions.
This work is weather permitting and could be delayed.