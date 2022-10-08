COLUMBIA − Overnight street maintenance operations are scheduled for East Broadway, Conley Road and Trimble Road in Columbia on Oct. 9-15.
Capital Paving, a contractor for the Columbia Public Works, is performing the operations throughout the week beginning the evening of Sunday, Oct. 9.
Beginning Sunday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m., crews will performs mill and overlay work on East Broadway between College Avenue and Old 63 North. Crews will work on East Broadway for three nights, between 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night.
While the overnight maintenance operations on East Broadway are underway, at least one lane will remain open to traffic in both directions at all times. Work on East Broadway between College Avenue and Old 63 North is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7 a.m., weather permitting.
Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m., crews will perform work on Conley Road and Trimble Road between Broadway Bluffs Drive and the Interstate 70 connector. Crews will work on Conley and Trimble roads for four nights between 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night.
Lane restrictions will be required, but at least one lane will remain open to traffic at all times. Work on Conley and Trimble roads is scheduled to be completed by Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 a.m., weather permitting.
Additionally, mill and overlay work will be performed on the section of East Broadway between Hitt Street and College Avenue, but at a later time and date to be determined based on weather conditions.
Motorists and pedestrians should drive slowly and exercise caution in areas where crews are working. Flaggers will be present to assist motorists through the work zone.
The investment for the mill and overlay work is estimated at $785,000, funded by the 2023 fiscal year street maintenance budget, according to a news release.
For more information on the mill and overlay process, visit the Public Works pavement management page.