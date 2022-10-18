COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council approved funds Monday night to make Wilkes Boulevard Methodist Church an overnight warming center through Turning Point, instead of using the Wabash Bus Station.
Morton Darren, the managing director at Turning Point, said he's excited for the warming center to move to Wilkes this year.
"Our community will get done eating, and then it'll be right here, so they won't have to travel far," Darren said.
Darren said Turning Point is the "sidekick" of those at Room at the Inn, which provides emergency shelter for those who are experiencing homelessness.
Council also voted to move Room at the Inn to a permanent location to VFW Post #280 at 1509 Ashley Street.
The permanent location helps prevent the moving around Room at the Inn had to do last year. Room at the Inn operations manager John Trapp said they had to change locations nine times last year.
"[Moving] involves closing at 7:30 in the morning, and then be ready to accept 50 people that night at a completely different location, so that's incredible taxing on our staff and volunteers," Trapp said.
Room at the Inn won't be able to move into VFW until November. Until then, they will set up a temporary location at City of Refuge. Trapp said he's working on hiring staff for the winter now.
The changes made by council will provide more beds for those who are un-sheltered and might need them.
"So between Room at the Inn, having x-amount of cots set up, Harbor House and Salvation Army, being able to have cots and they can have a few beds with us, [it just helps us] being able just to get people in off the streets," Darren said. "I think it just gives us a great opportunity for whoever wants to be warm this winter, they will get that opportunity."
It also moves the un-sheltered population away from the Wabash Bus Station downtown.
"Last year, the city did the warming shelter at Wabash, and there wasn't a lot of oversight, and it was pretty chaotic," Trapp said. "Moving into Turning Point allows the professional staff to provide oversight."
Trapp said Room at the Inn closes in the morning and then helps people move to Turning Point where they will have a warm place to go.
"People are concerned about un-housed people in their neighborhoods," Trapp said. "So us having a place where we can do a warm hand-off, prevents people from congregating in neighborhoods and makes a community happier and safer."
Turning Point is open 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at 702 Wilkes Boulevard. The warming center will open for people at night when the weather gets below 25 degrees.
Room at the Inn will open in late November and offer a place to sleep from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. It will be located at 1509 Ashley Street, in the VFW Post #280.