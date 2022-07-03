HANNIBAL MO - The Missouri Department of Transportation's contractor will close a lane in each direction on Interstate 70 at High Hill starting Tuesday, July 5 at 6 a.m.
The lane closure is for repairs to an overpass that was hit by a tractor trailer on June 23.
Troopers are investigating an injury crash involving an overturned tractor trailer on westbound I-70 at the 180 mile marker in Montgomery County.The westbound lanes are blocked so please avoid the area and find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/jqR2u6kZzN— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 23, 2022
All ramps at Route F and the High Hill interchange are open, but the overpass will remains closed to traffic.
Weather permitting, here is the anticipated daily lane closure schedule. Dates may extend due to weather delays:
- Tuesday, July 5, one lane closed in each direction on I-70 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Wednesday, July 6 through Saturday, July 9, one lane closed eastbound on I-70 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily
- Monday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 13, one lane closed eastbound on I-70 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily
The repair work and lane restrictions are expected to last two weeks.