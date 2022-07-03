HANNIBAL MO - The Missouri Department of Transportation's contractor will close a lane in each direction on Interstate 70 at High Hill starting Tuesday, July 5 at 6 a.m. 

The lane closure is for repairs to an overpass that was hit by a tractor trailer on June 23.

All ramps at Route F and the High Hill interchange are open, but the overpass will remains closed to traffic. 

Weather permitting, here is the anticipated daily lane closure schedule. Dates may extend due to weather delays:

  • Tuesday, July 5, one lane closed in each direction on I-70 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Wednesday, July 6 through Saturday, July 9, one lane closed eastbound on I-70 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily
  • Monday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 13, one lane closed eastbound on I-70 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily

The repair work and lane restrictions are expected to last two weeks. 

