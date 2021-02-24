CALLAWAY COUNTY - An oversized vehicle transport will affect several routes in Callaway and Montgomery County all day Thursday.
Oxbo Transport is working with Ameren Electric to move a large part that requires an oversized vehicle transport. The move will impact several roads in Callaway and Montgomery County beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday.
According to a release from MoDOT, the oversized vehicle will begin southbound on Callaway County Route CC , south of Route O and travel eastbound to Route 94. The vehicle will then travel northbound in Montgomery County on Route 19 and end southbound on Route 161 near the railroad in Montgomery City.
Drivers using these routes on Thursday are encouraged to plan for extra travel time and expect long delays. MoDOT stated in its release drivers could experience up to an hour's delay in certain routes.
Message boards will be in place along the routes to warn drivers of traffic impacts. The transport is expected to be done by 6 p.m.