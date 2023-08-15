Overturned semi causes miles-long backup into Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - A crash involving an overturned tractor trailer Tuesday morning caused delays up to an hour for drivers coming into Jefferson City on westbound U.S. 54 and southbound U.S. 63.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. at the tri-level interchange south of the bridge over the Missouri River, and traffic was backed up for miles, causing delays of about an hour around 9 a.m.
KOMU 8's traffic map shows traffic slows to a stop on westbound U.S. 54 about a mile south of Holts Summit. The map shows traffic on southbound U.S. 63 slows to a stop about 3 miles from the interchange between U.S. 63 and U.S. 54.
🚨URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT🚨@JeffCityPolice are investigating a crash involving an overturned tractor trailer on westbound 54, just west of the Missouri River Bridge, in Jefferson City.This crash is causing significant traffic delays on WB US 54, SB US 63, and WB MO 94. pic.twitter.com/x68UDzXsiO— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 15, 2023
U.S. 54 is closed from McCarty Street to Missouri Boulevard to clear the crash, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation's Traveler Information Map.
The truck was carrying livestock, according to a tweet from the Jefferson City Police Department. Crews were transferring the livestock around 9:30 a.m. and traffic remained restricted, the department said.
Crews on scene are now transferring livestock from the overturned truck. Traffic remains restricted. pic.twitter.com/TTIE5QLT2G— JeffersonCityPolice (@JeffCityPolice) August 15, 2023
This story is breaking and has been updated with new details and images.