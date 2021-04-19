GASCONADE COUNTY - A 26-year-old woman from Owensville died after a car crash in Gasconade County around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Aarika Snow was traveling on Route 19, just south of Miller Road, when her car traveled off the roadway, and hit a building and then a tree, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

MSHP tweeted that Snow had not been wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

When Highway Patrol Troop F and the coroner arrived, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is Troop F's 13th fatality this year and fourth for the month of April.

