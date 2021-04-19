GASCONADE COUNTY - A 26-year-old woman from Owensville died after a car crash in Gasconade County around 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Aarika Snow was traveling on Route 19, just south of Miller Road, when her car traveled off the roadway, and hit a building and then a tree, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
MSHP tweeted that Snow had not been wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.
State Troopers investigated a fatality crash last night on MO 19 in Gasconade County. The vehicle traveled off the roadway, striking a building and tree. The driver, a 26-year old woman from Owensville, was not wearing her seatbelt and was pronounced on scene.#BuckleUpPhoneDown pic.twitter.com/YguusPTQGJ— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) April 18, 2021
When Highway Patrol Troop F and the coroner arrived, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is Troop F's 13th fatality this year and fourth for the month of April.