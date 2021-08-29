COLUMBIA – On Friday, Harold's Doughnuts announced online its last day would be Sunday.
Owner Michael Urban said the decision was personal, and made in consideration of his family.
"[I] just wanted to make sure that we were always present and taking a bit of a step back," Urban said, referring to his young daughters.
"We were embraced by the community," he said. "Again, we've seen that come across the last 24, 48 hours when we made the announcement that today would be our final day of service."
Urban said he talked with many people when deciding to close up shop.
Other factors played a smaller role in the closing. Urban said the pandemic "marginally" played into the choice.
Leigh Lockhart, owner of Main Squeeze, was frustrated when she saw posts in a Columbia Facebook group criticizing the decision for Harold's to close. Although she does not know Urban, she said it is important for people to consider the immense pressures faced by small business owners.
"I think no matter what business you're in, the only way you're going to have work-life balance is if you make it happen by however that works for your business," she said.
Urban also said he is very appreciative of his staff that helped realize his dream during the past 7 years.
On Sunday, cars lined up around the building as the sun came up to grab a final donut from Harold's.