Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey's office has filed charges against the owner of a mobile home transportation service for defrauding and exploiting elderly Missourians.
Bobby L. Justice, 56, is charged with defrauding consumers through his business, Bobby's Mobile Transport. He faces two counts of deceptive business practices, two counts of stealing for defrauding consumers and financially exploiting elderly residents in Howard and Cooper counties.
The charges allege that Justice used Bobby's Mobile Transport to falsely promise the transportation of mobile homes in exchange for upfront payments. According to the Attorney General's office, Justice failed to complete the promised service after payment.
Bobby's Mobile Transport is based out of Springfield, Missouri, according to the Better Business Bureau. The company is not accredited by the BBB and has an "F" rating on its website.
The case is being investigated by Assistant Attorney General Steven Reed and investigator Chris Caudle.
Consumers who believe they have been scammed can contact the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the consumer protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or visit the attorney general's website.