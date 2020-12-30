Owner pursues dream and brings new business to Fulton's Brick District

FULTON- A new business called Meadowlark Outfitters is set to open in the Brick District next year.
Meadowlark Outfitters will offer firearms, ammunition, bait and tackle, apparel, spices and jams, wild-game cook books, and more.
The store's services include manufacturing and rechambering ammunition.
Owner Mike Mullett was not scared to open during the pandemic.
"It kind of goes back to the old saying scared money doesn't make money," Mullett said. "I thought that if everybody else was doing it, even though that there's a percentage of it failing, that if you set on a corner or set in the corner, I should say, and just wait for something bad to happen. You're never gonna ever get anything done. So I just went ahead and did it."
Mullett has run into a few road bumps because of the pandemic.
"I projected to be open for Christmas and obviously, that didn't happen. So it just takes time. Yeah, I'm scared. But you know, if you're scared, you're never going to do anything in life," Mullett said.
He had always dreamed of owning his own business and now it is finally coming into fruition. He first started the business at out his home and it grew bigger and bigger.
"It started out as a home based business, a bunch of friends and family said, they knew that I was really into firearms I've been, I probably had firearms in my life since I was nine or 10. And I grew up on a farm. And I always had a dream of starting up my own business," Mullett said.
The interior of the store hits close to home, as the wooden boards are from his family's century owned barn.
Mullett wants everyone to feel welcomed in the store.
"I wanted everybody to come. And you know, I want this to be a place where a kid comes and buys their first gun their first best. And then 15 years from now, I'll be like, Hey, is that that little shop on the corner? They're still there, because I got my first gun there," Mullett said.
He does not only want to provide products but also knowledge.
"Just because I'm a gun store owner doesn't mean that I'm in business just strictly to sell. I want to provide knowledge to people and that's my biggest thing. And I want it to be open to everybody," he said.
The store is located on 510 Court Street in Fulton. Mullett hopes to open by the end of January.