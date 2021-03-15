BOONVILLE - Residents and local business owners gathered as emergency crews responded to a large fire, early Monday morning.
As of Monday morning, the Boonville Fire Department was still on the scene cleaning up debris and monitoring smoke.
Right now, I am on Main Street in downtown Boonville. Boonville fire department is still actively on the scene of the fire they responded to around 9:45 p.m. last night @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/SRE2ooa1Q1— Lauren Schwentker (@L_SchwentkerTV) March 15, 2021
BREAKING: Authorities are responding to a fire on Main Street in Boonville. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/EJnnI1i3ap— Logan Perrone (@perronelogan) March 15, 2021
Flames engulfed 317 and 319 Main Street downtown. MSHP says one of the buildings burned was a pawn shop.
The Boonville Fire Department is battling a structure fire at a pawn shop in downtown Boonville. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/B4KEDdjjPX— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) March 15, 2021
The street-facing side of both buildings collapsed and the roof caved in.
A firewoman on the scene confirmed the call came in at around 10 p.m. Cooper County Fire Protection District also responded to the scene.
Fire officials have not yet determined a cause.
KOMU 8 News spoke with the owner of Holtwick Chiropractor, which had smoke and water damage.
"I really thought that my building was going to be gone and my practice means a lot to me, I've been there a long time," Kevin Holtwick said.
Holtwick recently renovated his space before the fire but said he is lucky most of his equipment was not damaged. He visited his office later after the fire.
"It was really nice to walk in there today and see that it looks like from all appearances that that it just sustained water and smoke damage," Holtwick said.
According to the Boonville Fire Department Chief, a structural engineer is evaluating the building to see if it needs to be demolished or what the specific damages are from the fire.