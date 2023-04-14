CAMDENTON − Owners of the Ozark Amphitheater say the "show must go on" even after a fire caused severe damage to the building Thursday night.
The Mid-County Fire Protection District (MCFPD) was dispatched to the reported fire in the Ozark Amphitheater in Camdenton, off of Business Route 5, around 10:10 p.m. Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the fire district.
The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
By the time MCFPD arrived, the roof had collapsed and the entire second floor was already on fire.
The second floor of the structure suffered extensive fire damage and the first floor, as well as the maintenance garage in the basement of the structure, suffered significant smoke and water damage, according to MCFPD.
MCFPD used the complex's water system and multiple tanker shuttles to control the fire within 45 minutes.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and is being investigated by the Mid-County Fire Marshal and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The Ozark Amphitheater has a show scheduled within the next month and said that "the show must go on," according to its Facebook page, despite the damage done to the building.