JEFFERSON CITY - A man has been arrested and charged after a fatal crash in Jefferson City on Saturday night.
According to the Jefferson City Police Department, the crash occurred shortly before midnight at Rainbow Drive.
The Police Department says Robert Harris, 58, was driving westbound when he crossed into oncoming traffic and into the path of an eastbound vehicle with two passengers.
The passenger of the second vehicle, Melanie Wankum, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver, Ricky Burgess, was transported to a Columbia hospital with moderate injuries.
Harris was transported by the Police Department for his injuries. He faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault, and two felony counts of driving while intoxicated.