PancakesForRoger movement supports veterans clinic at MU School of Law

COLUMBIA − For the fifth year, Susan Combs and the MU School of Law's Veterans Clinic have partnered in support of Combs' father, Roger, by posting images of pancakes to social media in his memory.
"Today would have been my father's 78th birthday, so it's a pretty special day in the scheme of things," Combs, the author of Pancakes for Roger, said. "It's very special to be at the University of Missouri and being part of the Pancakes for Roger breakfast for the Law School."
In 2018, Roger Combs died after a battle with Agent Orange-related throat cancer. While in hospice care, he requested pancakes, but that wasn't fulfilled. Shortly after his death, Susan Combs and her husband started the movement when eating pancakes in her father's memory and posting to social media with the phrase, #PancakesForRoger.
"I encourage people if they're so inclined to go have some pancakes for Roger and to remember all of the blessings in their life," Susan Combs said. "At the end of the day, it's the little things in your life that make the biggest impact."
The "Pancakes For Roger" campaign raised around $5,300 last year toward the Veterans Clinic. This year, it's on pace to be the biggest year yet with the hashtag reaching all seven continents, 47 states, and 19 countries.
"The most impactful thing that makes me so happy is seeing the little kids," Susan Combs said. "There are kids now who have grown up on Pancakes For Roger so they look forward to having pancakes in the month of February."
The Veterans Clinic, established in 2014, was built to help veterans with discharge upgrades and disability compensation claims.
"The clinic is very involved in social media and we have alumni all over and clients all over so it's easy for us to spread the word," Angela Drake, the director of the Veterans Clinic, said. "Some of my former students have been very involved in helping us get broad coverage throughout the world."
Roger Combs, a graduate from MU's law school in 1975, spent close to 40 years serving for various United States military branches, before returning to Missouri to practice law and served as Gentry County prosecuting attorney for 10 years.
"I think he would think this is really cool and really neat," Susan Combs said about her father. "It's a bit overwhelming to see the impact - how many people are excited about having pancakes and posting a picture and helping veterans in the process."
For the second year, the Missouri School of Law has awarded a Robert E. Combs Memorial Scholarship as part of Pancakes For Roger month. This year's scholarship was awarded to Meghan McAuliff, a veteran herself, who was motivated in learning more about Roger Combs once she received the scholarship.
"Seeing everyone here celebrating him [Roger] is awesome because it's seeing his story come to life," McAuliff said. "Seeing his legacy and seeing how many people still appreciate his service."
McAuliff said she hoped to follow in Roger Combs' footsteps in wanting to become a prosecutor one day and also working in service.
"Learning about him is seeing the potential I can have 30 years down the road," McAuliff said.
#PancakesForRoger social media posts donations will run through the end of February. More information can be found on the movement's website.