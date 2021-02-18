COLUMBIA - The majority of Missouri resident have faced some form of car troubles this week with the extremely cold temperatures and piling snow. AAA is reporting more than 26,000 roadside assists in the state since Feb. 1.
The cold and the pandemic have not been kind on cars on the road this year. With the COVID-19 shutdown, cars sitting idle in driveways are more likely to have problems with the cold.
Nick Chabarria, Public Affairs Specialist for AAA, explained as people are staying at home more throughout the pandemic, dead car battery issues are increasing.
"We've actually seen that some of the driving habits that have kind of developed around the COVID-19 pandemic have also played a part in the rise in the battery calls that we're getting," Chabarria said. "People are waiting longer times between trips and vehicles are sitting idle for longer periods of time."
Dead battery calls account for nearly 34% of all AAA service calls since February. That's a 149% increase from similar calls last year. Chabarria explained some tips to avoiding further car problems with the cold weather.
"If you can get out and start your car up or even drive it safely for 15-20 minutes that could help protect your vehicle's battery," Chabarria said. "If folks do have to get out and drive in this weather remember to drive slow and not distracted."
