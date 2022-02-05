COLUMBIA - After this week's snowstorm, Joshua Williams, the owner of Papadoo’s, fed Columbia's plow drivers as a thank you for clearing the snowy streets.
“We fed everybody that was pretty much removing the snow,” Williams said. “We see you guys working, you know what I’m saying, and a lot of stuff goes unnoticed with them.”
Hakeem Whittaker and his colleagues work for the City of Columbia’s industry division. Their shifts are 12 hours long, and this week his team started working at 7 a.m.
“When the stores are shut down for the snow, workers don’t want to come in for work,” Whittaker said. “We are kind of up in the air about what we’re going to eat.”
On Friday, Whittaker and his coworkers picked up warm to-go meals from Papadoo’s. Williams cooked pasta with shrimp and broccoli for roughly 25 of the city’s employees.
“They keep the city going, so we can keep going,” Williams said. “We’d all be buried in snow still because a lot of us don’t like shoveling snow.”
Whittaker said his co-workers greatly appreciated this good deed.
“It definitely makes our jobs earlier just because everybody don’t pack a lunch,” Whittaker said. “Everybody was happy on full stomachs.”
This isn’t the first time Williams has donated meals. Whittaker said Williams has helped people since they met years ago.
“Any chance he gets, he does wonderful things in the community,” Whittaker said.
While it took an hour to cook the food, Williams said he was just doing his part. He also said this won't be the last time.
“We feed pretty much anybody that’s hungry,” Williams said. “You could come in someday and just be like ‘hey, I’m hungry’, and we’ll feed you.”