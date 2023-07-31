Papa's Cat Café sold to owners of beloved Columbia pet shop

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of central Missouri, including the following areas, Boone MO, Callaway MO, Cole MO, Moniteau MO and Osage MO. * WHEN...From Midnight CDT tonight through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Repeated thunderstorms with high rain rates are likely to produce a narrow corridor of heavy rain overnight tonight through tomorrow morning across parts of the Watch area. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches can be expected within this corridor, with localized amounts as high as 6 inches possible in very limited areas. Rainfall rates may exceed 2 inches per hour within thunderstorms as well. While much of these areas continue to observe drought conditions and dry soil, this combination of rain rates and repeated thunderstorms may produce significant runoff and flash flooding in a few locations.