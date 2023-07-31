Papa's Cat Café sold to owners of beloved Columbia pet shop

COLUMBIA − Cat lovers rejoice! Papa's Cat Café has been sold to the owners of a beloved Columbia pet shop.
Jessica and Kyle Schlosser, owners of Lizzi & Rocco's Natural Pet Market, are the new owners of the cat café, according to Facebook posts from both of the stores.
Papa's announced in May that they decided to not renew its lease. Monday was the official last day of its building lease, and also the day Papa's officially signed the papers and sold the business to the Schlossers.
"We are excited to see them continue the cat café endeavor we brought to CoMo 5 years ago," Papa's said on Facebook. "They have fun plans in store to make the place their own and help it become even better than before."
The sale was welcomed by area residents, with many expressing their excitement for the takeover in the Facebook post's comments.
"So glad the café will continue," one commenter said. "We loved visiting all the adorable kittens and adult cats. Best of luck to the new owners!"
"Hooray! This will make my 6-year-old so happy! He loves visiting because his brother is allergic and he can get his cat fix!" another commenter said.
The Schlossers opened Lizzi & Rocco's first store on the south side of Columbia in 2009. They relocated and expanded in 2020 and opened another store on the north side after buying Award Pet Supply.
They said they will reopen the café "soon with our little own flair on it."
KOMU 8 has reached out to Lizzi & Rocco's for comment.