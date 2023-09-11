MORGAN COUNTY − A paraglider suffered minor injuries Sunday night after he crashed his powered aircraft near Fortuna, Missouri.
The pilot struck power lines and was thrown from the aircraft, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It wasn't immediately clear where the crash happened.
The Federal Aviation Administrator will send an inspector to the scene Monday for an investigation, the Highway Patrol said.
