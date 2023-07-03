CENTRALIA — With Fourth of July celebrations getting closer, first responders are reminding people the importance of keeping everyone safe when dealing with fireworks.
Although any fireworks other than sparklers are illegal within the city limits of Columbia, paramedics like Glenn Rush for Boone County Emergency Medical Services highly encourage families to stay vigilant of their loved ones when interacting with any kind of firework.
"If the children are doing sparklers and things like that, especially if they have a wire involved on it, have a proper disposal of that wire when they are done shooting. We see a lot of burn injuries from children from those wires," Rush said.
Rush said he recommends disposing of fireworks in buckets of water to ensure they are out.
Rush said he has responded to injuries related to fireworks every year, but it is the calls where the children get hurt having fun that are the harder ones to handle.
"Probably one of the most heartbreaking calls is if we get to a child and they've had blast injury to their hand or they're either mangled or severely injured or a possible eye injury from the sparks or fireworks exploding in their face," Rush said.
According to data collected by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, in 2022, 324 people in Missouri needed emergency care due to firework injuries. Of those people, 292 were treated in emergency rooms, and 32 people were hospitalized.
Despite the rain mid-Missouri has had in the past days, Rush said to still be careful.
"It's extremely dry. For the past several weeks, the humidity has been really low — it's a little elevated now. We've had some recent rainfall, but the fuels, the grasses, leaves — things like that — are still dry, and they will burn."
Rush said he and the rest of the EMS team aren't doing anything different this year when it comes to precaution. All positions are filled and he says extra staff will be present during the Fire in the Sky event at Stephens Lake Park.