MEXICO − Classes were canceled at Mexico Middle School and Mexico High School Friday after Snapchat screenshots of a shooting threat spread through the community.
School officials said Friday an individual who made the threat has been identified. The Mexico Public Safety Department confirmed a juvenile was detained but did not elaborate any further.
"When school resumes on Tuesday, November 1st, we are confident that this matter has been dealt with and our students and staff can return to school knowing that," the district said on Facebook.
The district said it was unsure if the threat was credible, but that they were treating it as a serious threat.
"Again, our top priority is the safety of our students and staff, and we appreciate the hard work Public Safety put in last night to bring this to a resolution," the district said Friday.
A parent of a Mexico High School student, Dusty Blue, told KOMU 8 he is concerned since he first heard about the threats from his daughter and not from the school.
"I got a call at 9:05 p.m. from my daughter, she was in play practice," Blue said. "She called me frantic, she was literally having a panic attack."
Blue said he spoke to his daughter's teacher on the phone, who confirmed the threat.
"I jumped out of bed, still in my pajamas, and rushed to the school," Blue said. "They didn't let the kids come out right away, the cops hadn't been called."
He said at that point, many parents were in the parking lot trying to figure out what was going on. He said questions were going around such as, "Is there an active shooter? Is this a threat?"
Blue said none of the parents knew what was going on for a brief period of time. The Mexico Public Safety Department posted on Facebook just before 9 p.m. Thursday and said they were aware of the Snapchats. By 10:09 p.m., the district posted that Friday classes were canceled out of an abundance of caution.
"Not long [after] they [students and teacher] come outside all together," Blue said.
After Blue and his daughter got home, he said many messages were going around on Facebook about parents not letting their children go to school Friday. He questioned why the school did not contact him when it first happened.
"Law enforcement had already known about this situation at 8:30 p.m. and my daughter called me at 9:05 last night," Blue said.
He said the school had known about the threats for a minimum of 35 minutes and there was no communication between the school and parents at that point.
"By the time I had gotten to the school, the school was already on a night watch and complete lockdown," he said.
Blue said he hopes to see more transparency in the community from now on. He said law enforcement and the school did not let them know the suspect had been detained until Friday.
"Why are we sitting up all hours of the night worrying about this situation?" he asked.
Blue said these situations have become too common and too frequent. He said he hopes there is an active discussion about these serious topics so change can happen.
KOMU 8 reached out to school officials to interview and did not receive a response. The Mexico Public Safety Department refused to comment any further.