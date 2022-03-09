FULTON − The Fulton Public Schools Board of Education met Wednesday night to discus a number of issues, including racial allegations dating back to January.
Allegations against a Fulton High School student began Jan. 28 when the student allegedly called two people the n-word as well as monkeys.
The board did not discuss these racial allegations at its last meeting, although parents were able to discuss those issues tonight.
One member of the Fulton community, Amanda Heistand, has 6 kids in the school district. Heistand made it clear during the meeting that she would like to see change.
"I'm pushing for guidelines that state exactly what's gonna happen, exactly how long this is gonna happen, and to have an anti racism policy in the school district."
Heistand said that what kids are currently going through is not acceptable.
"The fact that we have to subject our children to just being bullied, when they're getting racial slurs, comments, gestures whatever addressed to them its not ok.
Heistand also discussed this issue prior to the meeting.
"There currently isn't a racism policy. I'm currently pushing for an anti-racism policy."
When asked about the section of the meeting which focused on the issue, Fulton Public Schools Superintendent Ty Crain said, "They're wanting the district, The Board of Education to review some of those policies and review kind of in those policies when we talk about consequences and what those are... asking us to take a look at those policies and see if any revisions need to be made."