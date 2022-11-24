COLUMBIA - Brendon Steenbergen is a parent of premature twins. His boys, Freddy and Phillip, were born at 27 weeks because of an intrauterine growth restriction. Due to this, both of his babies have spent the majority of their lives inside the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the MU Women’s and Children’s Hospital.
“It's hard for me to talk about [them] without crying,” Steenbergen said. “I owe my entire family to the staff here. The nurses have been wonderful, but I mean, the thing about the NICU, it's not just the nurses. It's everybody.”
After spending a little over three months in the NICU watching his twins grow, Steenbergen is more familiar with the ward's landscape.
“At first it was just really terrifying and hectic,” Steenbergen said. “There's a lot of beeps and buzzers and machines, and we [didn’t] know what any of them mean or what they do. And there's a lot of staff. Over the course of weeks, we kind of learned what everything is and what's important.”
He was also able to connect with staff who don’t normally work with him day-to-day. He said he’s grateful for the custodial staff – who have taken the time to speak to his babies at night when he’s not able to keep them company.
Steenbergen said being in the NICU has been scary at times. However, he said he’s in awe of the professionalism that the NICU nurses exhibit.
“It's amazing what they can do,” Steenbergen said. “You know, there have been some really trying times... [The nurses are] here for us and support us and celebrate with us. And when things are bad, they comfort us and keep us going.”
Christine Anderson is another parent who spent some time with her daughter, Aubrey, in the NICU. But her story is unique – she was so inspired by the nurses who cared for her daughter, that she decided to become a NICU nurse herself.
“I knew that I wanted to be in the medical field,” Anderson said. “I just wasn't sure where I wanted to be. And then when Aubrey was in the NICU, I was like, so fascinated by everything. And I was like, wow, this is like somewhere that I could see myself working. And so then from there, I went to nursing school, and then I did my rotations in the NICU.”
Anderson said having a personal experience in the NICU helps her connect with parents.
“Being in the NICU [was] like a complete shock to my system, and to like, my mental well being and state, and it was just, it was a crazy whirlwind of emotions and experience,” Anderson said. “Going through that helps me relate to the parents because I've experienced those feelings of like, ‘this isn't where I'm supposed to be.’”
Since she first came to the NICU as a parent, she said she has a unique perspective on how to explain complicated medical terms to other parents.
“I can explain things in a way that's easier for them to hear versus just 'nurse language,'” Anderson said.
Other nurses on the ward weighed in on how they keep parents informed and involved with their preemie’s medical care. Christine McQuay, a NICU nurse and manager, said giving parents normal parent tasks is important.
“We want them to feel as much like a mom and dad in the hospital world as they can,” McQuay said. “So allowing them to take the temperature and allowing them to hold and change the diaper and get to do those mom and dad things in a hospital setting… Making them feel like they truly are the parents in a hospital setting is very, very important.”
McQuay said she thinks the biggest misconception about her field is what NICU nurses do.
“I think one of the misconceptions is that NICU nurses just hold babies all day,” McQuay said. “And, that is so far from the truth. There's a lot more that goes into every bit of the care for that baby… Yes, at the end you do get to hold them. But, we definitely do not do that all day.”