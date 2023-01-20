COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia held its 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration on Thursday morning. This event has been part of Columbia history since its first celebration in 1994, with a provided breakfast.
Tickets for admission to the celebration were sold out, according to the city of Columbia's website, with more than 1,000 people who attended the event.
The website also said a speech would be made by keynote speaker Renee Montgomery, which was sponsored by Mizzou Athletics, and that there would be entertainment provided by Nclusion+.
That entertainment was a drag show. WE Project posted a video of one of the performances.
In the group of attendees were Columbia Public Schools middle schoolers on a field trip.
After the celebration, some parents posted comments within a Facebook group, "CoMo Citizens for CPS Accountability and Transparency," explaining they were not informed their child would be watching a drag show.
CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark told KOMU 8 that attendees are "not provided specific details of the performances in advance to the event."
Approximately 30 CPS students attended the event, Baumstark said. Students from private and parochial schools also attended.
She said so far, the district has received two complaints from parents of children who attended the event, and that the district is communicating with those parents.
But she said the district has seen multiple complaints from parents who did not have students at the event.
"The district has also received numerous communications from parents who did NOT have students at the event, individuals who do NOT have children enrolled in CPS, and individuals who do NOT reside in our community," Baumstark wrote to KOMU 8.
Gov. Mike Parson posted to his official Twitter and said he was "deeply concerned" about the reports.
Parents weren't clearly informed of the contents of the program, and adult performances are not diversity. Columbia Public Schools should focus on educational experiences that prioritize math, reading, writing, science, and history, which parents expect and demand for their kids.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) January 20, 2023
Sen. Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) posted on his official Twitter account and said he received calls and emails to his office from CPS parents voicing their concerns.
I have asked for a meeting with the CPS Sup't and members of the CPS Board to voice these concerns, hear from them on the process that led to this series of events, and gather information to determine what next steps need to be taken at the legislative level. 2/3 #MOLeg— Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) January 20, 2023
Following the event Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe posted a thread to her official Twitter account, thanking the group who planned it, accompanied with a photo of herself with drag queens who performed.
We ended the event with an upbeat and energetic performance from the LGBTQIA+ group, Nclusion Plus, that featured three drag queens from Columbia. 🧵 4/7— Mayor Barbara Buffaloe (@BarbaraBuffaloe) January 20, 2023
KOMU 8 News has reached out to Buffaloe and Rowden for comment, but has not received a response.