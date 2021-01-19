COLUMBIA -- After a Jan. 11 Columbia Public Schools Board of Education 5-2 vote, most students will be heading back into the classroom starting on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Getting back to in-person learning will look different for each grade level.
Elementary school students will be in the classroom four days a week, while middle and high school students will adopt a hybrid learning schedule with two days in-person and two days on Zoom.
This is not the first time elementary students are seeing the inside of a classroom this school year.
In Oct. 2020, five weeks after the school year began, CPS board members voted to bring elementary school students back to in-person learning. The school board later voted to send children back to online learning in November until their return in January. All CPS students started the semester online for the first week.
While parents believe the hybrid model is a step in the right direction, some are not totally content with the decision.
“We're certainly encouraged that our children are going back to school in some form,” Eric Niswonger, parent of two CPS students, said. “But what we really encourage everyone to consider and remember is that it is just a partial return. Our students are still not engaged in full-time, in-person learning.”
Amanda Day, the mother of a CPS middle schooler, says virtual learning has been a struggle for her daughter. Tuesday’s return to the classroom was a relief for their family.
“We've just been really struggling with, you know, the at-home virtual learning,” Day said.
CPS parent Jennifer Paet said her son, Mateo, has been waiting for the day to be back at school. Paet's son is a second grader at Grant Elementary.
"He told me he's most excited to see his friends and teachers," Paet said.
Paet and a couple neighborhood parents came together to form a learning pod when students were instructed to stay at home back in November.
"My son is an only child, so not having someone at home for him to play with, that's his age, has been difficult," Paet said. "So many kids are losing those necessary communication and playing skills while at home."
Paet said she has been preparing backup plans in case the district goes back online.
Last semester, the school board discussed how COVID-19 has caused a teacher and staff shortage.
Day said Tuesday was not just important for the students but also for the staff at the schools.
“I was super excited this morning. I was cheering the teachers on, you know, helping them out. They're superheroes,” Day said.
CPS Superintendent Peter Stiepleman said a 2020 survey showed that out of 228 substitutes eligible, only 86 are willing to work. The district is using the CPS website homepage to call on volunteers to apply to be substitutes. In an interview with KOMU 8 News, CPS Spokesperson Michelle Baumstark encouraged those eligible to apply.
One CPS parent took to a parent Facebook group to ask if anyone would interested in applying in the hopes that schools could stay open with more substitutes. CPS did not say if this would be the case.
Spokesperson Baumstark said in an email to families Tuesday that the free and reduced-price lunch application is not required to receive FREE meals at this time, however completing the application may make you eligible for additional benefits.
Grab-and-Go Meal Pick Up Service is available for virtual students.
If parents need to make a change to their student’s bus stop or do not have a stop assigned, they should contact their child’s school for assistance. Parents can check your current bus selection using this link: Find my Bus Route.
Total # students on Jan. 19, 2021 (all students virtual and in-person): 18,421 (This number is up about 200 students from the official head count day in the fall)
PK: 607
K-5: 7,954
6-8: 4,231
9-12: 5,629
Virtual students: 3,900
PK: 9
K-5: 1,832
6-8: 870
9-12: 1,189
In-Person Today, January 19: 10,650
PK: 598
K-5: 6,122
6-8: 1,705
9-12: 2,225
In-Person Expected Thursday, January 21: 10,729
PK: 598
K-5: 6,122
6-8: 1,743
9-12: 2,266
The next CPS board meeting will be Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m.