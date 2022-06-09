COLUMBIA - Parents of incoming freshmen at the University of Missouri are reacting to recent developments and new surveillance footage of the hazing incident involving Daniel Santulli that was released Thursday on Good Morning America.
Back in October 2021 when Santulli was a pledge of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, he was involved in a hazing incident that resulted in his 8-month hospitalization due to alcohol poisoning.
Santulli's blood alcohol content at the time was .486, six-times greater than the legal limit to drive.
New surveillance footage shows members of Phi Gamma Delta consuming large amounts of alcohol, including Santulli who was instructed to drink an entire fifth of vodka.
After months of treatment, Santulli finally returned home but no longer has the ability to see, walk or communicate with his family.
With a new class of students on their way to MU this fall, parents are beginning to have conversations with their children about the dangers of alcohol abuse and ways to stay safe.
Ronay Rodgers, a nurse and mother of an incoming freshman from St. Louis, said she's had conversations to help her children stay safe around alcohol.
She said even though she found the story from a national outlet, it means more to her as a future MU parent.
"I was very surprised to hear I mean, hit so close to home with my daughter coming here," Rodgers said. "I mean, it's always a concern. I know. You know, kids drink and have parties and have fun. But I mean, hazing. That's, it's pretty serious."
As a nurse, she said she sees underage, alcohol-related incidents happen all the time.
"Graduation nights, senior slams, things like that," Rodgers said. "Kids just take it way too far, and, you know, they don't really see the consequences."
Rodgers said her household has conversations about substances, but not extremely often.
"We talk about it... just being responsible with what you're going to do, and being aware of your surroundings," Rodgers said.
After hearing about the severity of the incident, however, these conversations may become more common.
"It's not really anything that I thought that I had to cover before maybe seeing that today," Rodgers said. "So it's kind of becoming...a realism that is out there and apparently it is still a problem. Because everything anything that I've ever heard it's always been, you know, just not around here."
Other parents like Michelle Springmann were very surprised to hear the news but said it wouldn't deter her from sending her children to the university.
"It's very shocking," Springmann said. "I can't imagine being his family or friends so I mean it's definitely disappointing. But, it's nothing that's gonna keep us away from sending our child here."
KOMU 8 News reached out to the university for a comment after the surveillance footage was released, but they declined to offer a new statement, referring back to their previous press release from May 5.