COLUMBIA - As one school year comes to a close, parents begin preparing for the next session. On Monday, April 12, the Daniel Boone Regional Library held an event for parents with children going into kindergarten.
Karen Washer, an early childhood educator, and consultant with the Center for Excellence in Child Well-Being in Columbia, hosted the educational event.
Washer began the event expressing to parents that each child develops at their own pace and brings their own individual strengths to the kindergarten experience. Washer made sure to emphasize this as she said the family community your child grows up in is one of the most formative aspects in child development.
When it comes to what it means to be ready for kindergarten, Washer said it’s about kids being curious and ready to explore.
“Kindergarten learning is about children actively making sense of the world around them through play and discovery,” she said.
Washer took parents attending the event through the basic domains of learning. The state of Missouri’s early learning standards define these as: social emotional development, language and literacy, mathematics, science, physical development and expressive arts.
Washer explained that this document offers developmental expectations for children from birth to five years of age, but also expressed that kids learn at their own pace. She said Missouri’s early learning standards can be used by parents as a tool for how to promote this development.
Social-Emotional Development
Washer explained that this is the most important area for children to have competency as they are entering kindergarten. When it comes to what children need to be able to do, Washer says things like listening, following directions, and interacting with others in a positive manner are crucial.
Things like knowing their first and last name, taking care of basic needs like going to the restroom, and performing simple chores like putting their backpack away are all ways Washer says children can prepare for kindergarten.
When explaining to parents how they can support their child's social and emotional development, Washer again emphasized that parents are the most influential person in their children's lives when it comes to development. She said one thing parents can do to strengthen these skills is normalize conversations about feelings. She explained that when a child understands their feelings and how to communicate them, they are less likely to act impulsively because of them.
Along with conversations about feelings, Washer said preparing routines before the first day of school are important. Whether its putting your backpack away or setting out clothes, giving kids age appropriate chores encourages a child's independence and self-esteem.
"There is nothing worse than getting two days from the first day of school and thinking about what you need to do the night before and morning of," she said.
Language and Literacy
Washer explained literacy to parents as listening, talking, writing and reading, and said that the overall goal of literacy is to exchange meaning between the speaker and the audience. By describing language and literacy this way, Washer was able to communicate to parents the importance in comprehension and communication in early childhood development.
Through the event, and after, Washer continuously emphasized the importance for parents to read with their kids. Washer said when it comes to language development, children should be able to be understood most of the time. She used examples like connecting letters to sounds, recognizing and writing a child's name, and drawing pictures to express ideas, as ways children can develop their language and literacy skills.
Washer suggested families read, and even re-read books, to get children familiar with words and stories. She also said that telling children stories about your own life, or the day they were born or became part of your family is important in helping them develop personal and cultural identity.
Math
Whether it is counting from 1-10 without skipping numbers, naming and pointing to colors, or recognizing basic shapes, Washer offered many suggestions to increase children's math development.
Washer said, "having experiences with math is one of the easiest things to do because math is all around us."
She suggested counting, identifying numbers, sorting and classifying, and even measuring as great ways to expose your child. She said that making everyday moments, learning moments, is what helps prepare a child.
Physical Development
Both fine and gross motor skills are domains of development for child school readiness.
When it comes to gross motor skills, Washer emphasized "trunk control," or the ability to hold oneself upright while sitting. She explained that kids need to practice sitting with good core strength at home. When one sits with good posture, Washer described, oxygen gets to the brain better, keeping kids alert and awake for learning.
To explain fine motor skills, Washer spoke about children developing skills to use scissors, hold pencils or crayons, or make distinct marks that look like letters.
Washer suggests providing a wide variety of opportunities to work on these skills to children. Whether its inside play, or outside play, Washer used things like dance parties, and completing physical tasks as interactive ideas to prepare physical development.
If You Are Concerned
While Washer made it clear that all children develop independently and individually, she also suggested that if parents are concerned they should talk to their child's teacher or child care provider. She advocated for parents to speak to their specific school about expectations and philosophies, and suggested all parents look at Missouri's early learning standards.
Although she said it's important to get honest feedback about your child, she also said that you are the expert on your child and you know them best.
Washer made it clear that a partnership between the home and school is crucial in a child's development once they begin their formal education.