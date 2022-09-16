COLUMBIA - Two Columbia Public School parents are expressing concern after they say their son was injured at his elementary school.
Kevin and Kelsey Verdine reached out to KOMU 8 this past week about the ADA accessible equipment at Derby Ridge Elementary. The Verdines have a 6-year-old adopted son, Cameron.
According to his parents, Cameron Verdine was born with fetal alcohol syndrome among various other ailments. Cameron is still learning how to walk but mainly spends most of his time at school confined to his wheelchair.
Last week, Kevin Verdine said he received a phone call that Cameron was injured at school during recess. He said something similar happened last year to Cameron as well.
The Verdines said another student was in distress and Cameron's aide stepped away to go help.
"At which point, my son unlocked his brakes and managed to roll over uneven ground, tip over, and injure himself with various scrapes and bruises," Kevin Verdine said.
CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark told KOMU 8 News the accident happened because of uneven sidewalk. The district has since fixed the problem.
But Kevin and Kelsey Verdine say this is a bigger problem because Cameron has limited opportunities for outdoor recess.
"They park him and he just gets to sit there at recess most days and watch other kids play," Kevin Verdine said.
Cameron is part of the RISE classroom at Derby Ridge, which consists of eight to 10 children with various disabilities and a lead teacher, along with aides to assist the students.
Baumstark said that the DASI/RISE classroom at Derby Ridge is a placement-based classroom.
"Placement is done based on the child’s IEP and staffing resources available to meet the requirements included in the child’s IEP. An IEP is an Individual Education Plan for a child," Baumstark wrote. "It is a written document that outlines how the child will receive the educational support they need to be successful. It is written with a team that includes the parents of the child."
Kelsey Verdine said these injuries could be prevented if students like Cameron had something to occupy themselves with.
She said she and her husband have reached out to many people, including the district's special education coordinator, the Derby Ridge principal, the district's director of special service, the assistant superintendent for elementary education, and the assistant superintendent for secondary education in regard to this situation.
"We brainstormed activities for him like bubbles, chalk. They also have an adaptive swing they hook on top of a regular swing," Kelsey Verdine said. "But the swing doesn't go out everyday and you need a whole other person to bring it outside."
Baumstark wrote that the ADA equipment is all in the same general area, separate from the school’s jungle gym.
"There were also ADA accessible games added to the black top area," Baumstark said.
Kelsey Verdine told KOMU 8 the only other ADA accessible equipment she has seen and heard of is a music drum on the blacktop, which doesn't have ramps.
Baumstark said there is ADA accessible equipment, and the district has an overall initiative to improve ADA accessibility across the district, including at Derby Ridge. This includes larger and additional universally designed playground areas.
The parents said they love the RISE classroom and Cameron's teacher as well, but they are tired of him not being able to play at all at recess.
"He [Cameron] is a beautiful little boy, he's adorable, he's smart in his own little way," Kevin Verdine said. "And he loves to play."