COLUMBIA − A Paris, Missouri, man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Columbia Police Department.
The crash on St. Charles Road, near Richland Road, happened around 3:50 p.m. Saturday.
Cory Peterson, 48, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
CPD's Traffic Unit found Peterson was driving his motorcycle south on St. Charles Road and "apparently failed to negotiate a corner." Peterson then traveled into the northbound lanes and struck a vehicle.
The driver of the second vehicle was not injured, police said.
Peterson was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and the second driver was wearing a seatbelt, according to CPD.
The Columbia Fire Department also responded to the crash. Police say the investigation is ongoing.