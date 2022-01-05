COLUMBIA − Two people were killed in a crash Wednesday morning on Paris Road near Waco Road.
The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m., according to Columbia Fire Cap. Tracy Gray.
The Columbia Police Department has identified the individuals involved as Douglas E. Brooks, 48, of Columbia and Christine L. Kaisher, 52, of Hallsville.
According to Columbia Police, Kaisher was traveling south on Paris Road in the 5400 block. Brooks was traveling north in the southbound passing lane when he collided with Kaisher's vehicle head on.
First responders pronounced both drivers dead at the scene.
Columbia firefighters working a serious accident on Paris Road near Waco Road. Paris Road will be closed for an extended time. @ColumbiaPD @MoDOT_Central pic.twitter.com/1FGo85keIr— Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) January 5, 2022
Upon CFD's arrival, Brooks' vehicle was on Paris Road with heavy front end damage, while Kaisher's vehicle was on fire in the ditch, Gray said.
The crash closed both directions of Paris Road for about four hours.
An investigation is ongoing. Columbia Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.