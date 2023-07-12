COLUMBIA − The Parking Advisory Commission met Wednesday afternoon for its monthly meeting. The agenda included conversations on parking revenue, renovations to the Eighth and Cherry parking garage and employee parking.

Last week, The District distributed a flyer asking employees of downtown businesses to not park at the meters in front of businesses. The District said it had an "uptick in complaints about employees parking in front of other businesses."

John Ogan, spokesperson for Columbia Public Works, said The District did not consult with the city before the flyers went out.

Ogan said there are green parking meters on the edges of downtown that are specifically meant for workers with the expectation that they would walk a block or so to work.

"... It would be excellent if those who are able to walk could park further away from the concentrated areas," Ogan said. "That's what the Employee Downtown Parking Permit is for."

The permit is affiliated with the Park Mobile app. Ogan said 225 permits are available on a first come, first serve basis. It costs $35 a month opposed to an estimated $80 a month through meters.

"We don't necessarily have a parking problem downtown, it's more of a walking issue," Ogan said. "Some folks would rather not walk."

KOMU 8 spoke with business owners who expressed frustration with the remaining 15-minute parking spots that were created for convenience during the pandemic.

"When will the red bags come off?" one business owner on Broadway questioned.

When asked about this specifically, Ogan said it is likely the spots will remain as temporary parking spots for pick up, carry out and downtown customers.

"We understand its inconveniencing people because we did take away a number of parking spaces right in heart of the downtown area with Eighth and Cherry [garage]," he said. "But we hope to have that garage back by the latest August 11, if not earlier."

The city is currently working on repairing driving lanes and weather proofing the Eighth and Cherry garage. Meanwhile, the Sixth and Cherry and Tenth and Cherry parking garages are available to all.

If safety is a concern when it comes to parking garages, Ogan reassured community members that they have security cameras at every post.

Parking permits for downtown can be purchased on the city's website.