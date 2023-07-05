COLUMBIA - As the city of Columbia came together in celebration of Independence Day Tuesday night, some residents were left disappointed.
For the past 70 years, Columbia has hosted its Fire in the Sky celebration. Residents from all over the area travel to Stephens Lake Park to enjoy live music, festivities and food trucks.
Each year, the night is capped off with a firework display for all to enjoy. While the city has worked with the same contracted fireworks vendor for over 20 years, this year, many attendees were left unsatisfied.
"Last night, right around the 13-minute mark of the 20-minute show, they had a technical difficulty relating to their firing system. Normally they have a backup for that firing system, but that also went down," Columbia Parks and Recreation Director Gabe Huffington said.
It took the vendor about 15 minutes to troubleshoot before continuing with a sporadic finale.
Attendees expressed their frustration on Facebook. One commenter brought up the financial aspect of this event and the use of tax payer funds. Columbia Parks and Recreation confirmed that the contracted amount for the show was $25,000. Of that amount, $22,500 was paid by sponsors.
While the reason for this issue is not yet known, the city is continuing to work with the vendor to investigate and ensure this won't happen again.
"Next year as we move into our next event in 2024, we've got some things we'd like to add," Huffington said. "We've got things we need to improve as well and obviously we're going to make sure our firework show goes out with a bang."
Disclaimer: KOMU 8 is a sponsor a Fire in the Sky.