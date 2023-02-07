COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia's Parks and Recreation Department hosted an interested parties meeting Tuesday night to discuss the expansion of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse.
The Columbia Sports Fieldhouse was built in 2019. It hosts regional and national basketball, volleyball and pickleball tournaments, as well as youth and adult sports leagues.
The fieldhouse currently has four full-sized basketball courts. Parks and Rec is hoping by doubling that to eight courts, they'll be able to bring larger tournaments to Columbia.
"With more courts, we'll be available to accommodate more teams," Parks and Rec Director Gabe Huffington said.
With time, Huffington said they're hoping to eventually have 12 courts. They'll also be adding restrooms, an office space, meeting room and common areas.
Huffington hopes that by expanding the space, they'll be able to make Columbia more of a hotspot for sports and tournaments.
"We know that it's a revenue generator when we can bring people to Columbia for sports," Huffington said. "When they come here, they're staying at hotels and eating at restaurants."
Tolton Catholic High School's dance coach, Renee Hulshof, said her dance team uses the fieldhouse all the time.
"It's a wonderful thing to have in town because at high school gyms, space is at a premium," Hulshof said. "To be able to have our practice here is really a blessing."
She said she's excited to see the expansion bring more people to Columbia, and hopes Parks and Rec considers adding even more seating so that one day she can host a large dance competition.
"As of right now, there isn't a big dance competition in mid-Missouri," Hulshof said. "We just can't compete with the competitions in Kansas City and St. Louis."
The Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourism Development Fund, General Fund reserves, private donations and the voter-approved Park Sales tax will pay for the expansion. Parks and Rec is estimating the project will cost $5.8 million.
They hope to complete construction of the new courts by August of 2024 to have the more space open for the winter sports season.