Parks and Rec works to get rid of spiders at Stephens Lake Park aquatic area

COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation is working to exterminate spiders that have been seen at the Stephens Lake Park splash pad and beach area.
The spiders have been identified as wolf spiders, which are harmless, according to Orkin branch manager and exterminator Kent Walters.
"Wolf spiders are very common in Missouri. A lot of people get them in their houses and we consider them occasional invading spiders," Walters said. "They're not poisonous spiders, but they are spiders that they don't necessarily go out and spin webs like other spiders do. They just kind of hunt and they're opportunistic."
KOMU 8 News reached out to Columbia Parks and Recreation after seeing a Facebook post about the spiders that gained attention, and Parks and Rec Services Manager Zach Nikin said they did not know about the invasion.
Nikin said he went out to the park with an exterminator after KOMU called about the issue.
"As soon as it came to our attention, we notified Rottler [Pest Solutions], who's our supply pest control contractor, and I met them on site and we walked through the area," Nikin said. "When we were there, and we did not find very many spiders, we found about three [and] went ahead and had them come up with a plan anyway."
Walters said there may be an abundance of spiders this time of year.
"So just this time of year, we've had a really wet spring. And so there's a lot of spiders out right now," Walters said. "And I'm I'm sure that they had a good hatch out there at Stephens Lake. And that's probably why everybody's seeing them."
Walters said he has never heard or seen anything like this from the lake.
"This is the first time I've ever heard somebody complain about anything at Stephens, like as far as spiders or insects," Walters said. "So I'm guessing like I said, it's just something that's natural. Stephens Lake has got, you know, the habitat for those type [of] insects."
Nikin also said he has not seen this happen at Stephens Lake before. He said he even reached out to senior employees who also did not recall an incident like this.
"I talked to quite a few of our more senior members of the Parks and Rec Department and nobody had never heard of this happening before," Nikin said. "Our maintenance staff is going to go ahead and drag the beach first thing tomorrow morning to try and alleviate the problem as well. But nobody, nobody could recall this ever happening in the past."
One Stephens Lake Park visitor, Delsie Bonaparte, said she noticed the spiders on Sunday.
"As I was laying down, you could just feel things all over you," Bonaparte said. "And so I sat up, and you just see little spiders on my legs and you could see the little spiders coming out of the trees, and even off of the fence post or the fence line behind us."
Bonaparte and her granddaughter started to notice the little creatures in the sand.
"Then she was out on the sand. And she's like, 'grandma, there's a bunch of spiders in the sand,'" Bonaparte said. "And then before you know it, you it was kind of like a scary movie, because you'd hear people starting to scream, and they're flapping their towels. And one lady wanted to call the ranger to have an exterminator come out there. And so it was quite interesting yesterday."
Bonaparte mentioned that she had been a former park ranger since 2004 and had never seen anything like this. She said the spiders were just plastered everywhere, claiming there were thousands.
"They did camouflage in quite a bit," Bonaparte said. "But once you got and looked at it, they were just all over the post down the side and just crawling everywhere."
Nikin said he doesn't foresee this staying a problem for much longer.