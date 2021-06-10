COLUMBIA − Changes are coming to the Columbia trail systems this summer.
This week, Parks and Recreation wrapped up an erosion repair project to stabilize the areas of the trail that were worn down by Hinkson Creek.
The work took place three-quarters of a mile northeast of the Scott Boulevard trailhead.
It involved taking large rocks and using them to build up the work down sections of the trail.
"We placed that rock to shore up the bank and prevent further erosion but also to widen out the shoulder adjacent to the trail, and so it's safer for park users," Parks and Recreation Superintendent Mike Snyder said.
Snyder said that those on that area of the trail should look out for loose gravel.
"We tried to do our best to compact it in and make it where hopefully people won't even notice," Snyder said.
Later this summer, Parks and Recreation is also going to put new surface rock down on a section of the Bear Creek Trail.
The repairs were funded by the 2015 Park Sales Tax.