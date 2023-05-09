COLUMBIA − Following an attempted rape on the MKT Trail, the Columbia Parks and Recreation director and trail walkers are talking more about safety.
An adult female victim told police that Michael Tyrone Council, 30, chased her, tackled her and attempted to undress her while she running on the trail Monday afternoon, according to a news release from Columbia police.
Trail walker Emily Smith said she was surprised by the news.
"I've lived in Columbia for eight years and have been using the trail for six," Smith said. "I've never felt unsafe or had an interaction in which there was a situation which made me feel uncomfortable."
Parks and Recreation Director Gabe Huffington said incidents like this don't tend to happen very often. KOMU 8 found the incident on CPD dispatch's log, which had been labeled as a "suspicious incident." Since the beginning of 2022, there have been four reported "suspicious incidents" at the trail.
Huffington said there are safety measures in place that are supposed to prevent situations like these.
The department has two full-time park rangers. Huffington said they are supposed to patrol the parks and trails at their busiest times.
"Every once in awhile, I see an officer on a bicycle riding by and that always is super comforting for me," Smith said.
Huffington also said the Parks and Rec Department created a Park Patrol program, where citizens can volunteer to help answer any questions for visitors and monitor park and trail activity.
There are two emergency phones currently on the MKT Trail. There used to be more, but Huffington said some were removed after the department realized they weren't being used.
"What we're doing now is putting them in strategic locations," Huffington said. "We are putting in a third and then we have a fourth one that will go in at Jay Dix Station in the future."
The two phones are located at Flat Branch Park and the MLK Trail head, located at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at Battle Gardens. The next one is going to be installed at Forum Nature Area.
Standard procedure following incidents like Monday's attempted rape include talking to the police department to see if any changes need to be made, according to Huffington. He said as of right now, there will be no changes or additions to the current safety measures.
Beyond using those safety measures, Huffington also shared a few safety reminders.
"We always encourage anyone to carry a cell phone," Huffington said. "That's your quickest way to get ahold of 911. If you don't carry a cell phone, I always encourage people to carry a whistle or other noisemaker so that they can alert people of any problems on the trail. If you know you're going to be traveling long distances make sure you have a partner. And if you wear headphones, just wear one so that you're able to hear anything in your surroundings."
Smith says she uses the headphones trick when she's running by herself. She recommends others do the same.
"I like to be aware in that way," Smith said. "Even just for hearing bicycles coming up or not running into other people. If I am using headphones, I'll just put one in and not the other."
Monday's incident won't prevent Smith from using the MKT in the future.
"I do feel like the MKT is safe and is one of Columbia's best features," Smith said. "It's one of the things I love most about living here."