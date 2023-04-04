Parson announces nearly $10 million grant to improve Missouri jails

JEFFERSON CITY − Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that 43 sheriff's offices across Missouri will receive funding to improve their jail security and to make other upgrades.
This funding totals $9.9 million and comes from the Missouri Department of Public Safety. Specifically, the funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and was part of Governor Parson's fiscal year 2023 budget plan.
These improvements include but are not limited to:
- Cell door lock upgrades
- Video surveillance equipment
- Full-body scanners
- HVAC improvements
The grant requires a match of 50% by the sheriff's office, as well, meaning the grant only covers half of any approved maintenance and improvement project costs.
Each office applied for a set amount of money.
Some of the sheriff's departments that will receive the award include Cole, Callaway and Cooper counties.
They will each be awarded $25,585.50, $21,686.50 and $371,279.50, respectively.
Cooper County Sheriff Chris Class said he is planning to use the money to replace the roof and HVAC system. Both date back to 1999, he said.
"We've had issues with the roof. Previously, we've had it repaired five or six times," he said. "The HVAC system, we've had issues off and on for quite a while with it."
Class also said he thinks the improvements will help morale within the jail and in the community as a whole.
"It's saving my community money, tax money that will stay here, that we'll be able to put through to different items for them," Class said.
Class said he's not sure when the office will receive the grant money, but a grant training is scheduled for April, which is the first part of the grant process.
Overall, Class is honored to be a recipient of the grant.
"[I'm] appreciative for the Missouri Department of Public Safety and Governor's Office for putting that money out here for the smaller communities that need these upgrades that do not have the money that some of these larger agencies do," Class said.
Parson is a former sheriff himself, which he says is why he found it important to dedicate part of his budget to improve the jail security systems and maintenance issues across the state.
"These grants are an investment in jail infrastructure that will help provide better safety and working conditions in our jails across the state," Parson said.