JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson has confirmed that the state of Missouri will carry out the sentence of Michael Tisius on Tuesday, June 6, as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri, according to a press release from the Governor's office Monday.
“Missouri’s judicial system provided Mr. Tisius with due process and fair proceedings for his brutal murders of two Randolph County jail guards,” Parson said in the release. “Having run a small county jail, I know firsthand the hard work and selflessness displayed by those who work there. It's despicable that two dedicated public servants were murdered in a failed attempt to help another criminal evade the law. The state of Missouri will carry out Mr. Tisius’s sentences according to the Court's order and deliver justice.”
During a failed jailbreak of a former cellmate on June 22, 2000, Tisius, now 42, shot and killed two Randolph County corrections officers, Jason Acton and Leon Egley.
Tisius has at least one pending court appeal. His appeals and his clemency request have focused on several issues. Among them: Tisius was just 19 at the time of the killings; he had been neglected as a child; and a juror at his 2010 resentencing may have been illiterate - in violation of Missouri law.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to halt the execution based on Tisius' age when the crime occurred. A federal judge last week stayed the execution over the claim that a juror was illiterate, but an appeals panel reinstated it. The Supreme Court hasn't yet ruled on that issue.
Elizabeth Unger Carlyle, an attorney for Tisius, said the ups and downs of the appeals are taking a toll on him.
“I think he’s sort of, frankly, on an emotional roller coaster," Carlyle said. "He’s pretty anxious. He doesn’t want to die. I think he’s angry and frightened.”
Tisius' execution is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.