JEFFERSON CITY - On Thursday, Governor Mike Parson announced five judicial appointment.
For Johnson County in the 17th Judicial Circuit, Kaitlyn Roach will be appointed as an Associate Circuit Judge effective January 3. She will fill a vacancy left as W. Sue Dodson retires.
Roach currently works for Lance A. Riddle Law Office as an attorney. She got her bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Central Missouri and holds a Juris Doctor from Mississippi College School of Law.
Ryan J. Helfrich is appointed as Circuit Judge for the 20th Judicial Circuit.
Helfrich is replacing Isidore I. Lamke as she retires.
He currently works for Helfrich, Holtz, Brandt, LLC as a partner. He studied community and regional planning at Missouri State University and received a Juris Doctor from the School of Law at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
For St. Louis County in the 21st Judicial Circuit, Krista Peyton was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge.
Peyton is filling the vacancy left when Virginia Lay was appointed to Circuit Judge.
She currently works at the St. Louis Housing Authority as General Counsel. She has a bachelor's degree from Southeast Missouri State University. Peyton also received a master's degree in political science and Juris Doctor from Syracuse University.
Jessica Kruse was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 38th Judicial Circuit.
Kruse currently is an Associate Circuit Judge for Christian County. She has a bachelor's degree from Missouri State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Tulsa College of Law.
For Christian County in the 38th Judicial Circuit, Steven Ward was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge.
Ward is from Nixa and works at McAfee & Taft as an attorney. He got his bachelor's degree from Missouri State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law.