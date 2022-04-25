JEFFERSON CITY - A meeting was held at the State Capitol Monday afternoon to discuss opportunities for students to get involved in law enforcement.
Gov. Mike Parson met with Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones and Brandon Russell, the director of Columbia Area Career Center, to talk about career opportunities for high school students to get involved in policing.
Gov. Parson said he wants to expand policing programs beyond just the Columbia Area Career Center.
“Trying to look at the future of law enforcement and how we can partner with the local community and the state,” Parson said.
The governor wants to add law enforcement trainings in high schools. Parson said it is a two-step process.
“One is how you get these kids through this training, and the other is how do we get them from this training actually to the street,” Parson said.
Parson has worked with the Career Center before.
“We are really excited about getting all of those individuals who are in the field to come in and help our students understand about all those varied opportunities," Russell said. "Ultimately we hope to get some on the streets in Columbia and Boone county to help within the community."
Parson said the Columbia police chief had some good ideas to share.
“They have been very open to a law enforcement program at the career center and helping us educate not just our community but improve our ability to provide services in law enforcement by providing talented young people with new ideas and a new approach to law enforcement,” Jones said.
The Columbia Police Department said they plan to work with Columbia Public Schools to provide a career program for high school students who are interested in criminal justice.
A CPS spokesperson told KOMU 8 the district is excited about the partnership with law enforcement and community safety entities.
"Our Career Center is starting a first responders class that will include introductory learning in the areas of police, fire, EMS, and dispatching," Michelle Baumstark said. "It’s a great opportunity to introduce our students to these important fields in our community.”