JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Mike Parson ordered the dome of the Missouri Capitol Building to be lit up every night in honor of the Chiefs return to the Super Bowl Thursday.
The dome will be lit red starting Friday night and ending on Monday, February 8.
We couldn’t be more excited for the Chiefs to return to the Super Bowl, especially after a challenging year for our state,” Parson said in a press release. “The Chiefs have played an important role not just in Kansas City and Missouri but throughout the history of football. Our sports teams unite us as fans and provide an outlet of relief during times of struggle, and we are proud to have the Chiefs represent the great state of Missouri at the Super Bowl once again.”
Kansas City will be a sea of red leading up to the biggest game in football on Sunday, but so will all of Mid-Missouri.
“Let’s run it back and bring home another Super Bowl trophy!” Parson said. “Go Chiefs!”